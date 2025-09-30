Venture Visionary Partners LLC Has $5.24 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF $IWN

Venture Visionary Partners LLC cut its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 33,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $5,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 138.6% in the first quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 67.5% during the first quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 166.7% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 74.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA IWN opened at $176.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $129.38 and a 52 week high of $183.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $170.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.10.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

