HCR Wealth Advisors Has $2.11 Million Stock Position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF $SHYG

HCR Wealth Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 48,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,188 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SHYG. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 114.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 66,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,846,000 after buying an additional 3,824 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 81,910.7% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 22,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 22,935 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 5,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period.
iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2%
NYSEARCA SHYG opened at $43.34 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.66. The company has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.34. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $40.38 and a 1 year high of $43.45.
iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield USD-denominated bonds with 0-5 years remaining in maturity. SHYG was launched on Oct 15, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.
