Comparing Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) and Site Centers (NYSE:SITC)

Site Centers (NYSE:SITC) and Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

88.7% of Site Centers shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.1% of Regency Centers shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.1% of Site Centers shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Regency Centers shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Site Centers and Regency Centers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Site Centers 189.28% 36.67% 24.66% Regency Centers 27.00% 6.05% 3.22%

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Ratings

Site Centers has a beta of 1.4, indicating that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Regency Centers has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Site Centers and Regency Centers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Site Centers 0 5 1 0 2.17 Regency Centers 0 4 6 1 2.73

Site Centers presently has a consensus price target of $15.30, suggesting a potential upside of 72.69%. Regency Centers has a consensus price target of $78.73, suggesting a potential upside of 9.01%. Given Site Centers’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Site Centers is more favorable than Regency Centers.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Site Centers and Regency Centers”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Site Centers $271.09 million 1.71 $531.82 million $6.76 1.31 Regency Centers $1.45 billion 9.02 $400.39 million $2.14 33.75

Site Centers has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Regency Centers. Site Centers is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Regency Centers, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Site Centers beats Regency Centers on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Site Centers

(Get Free Report)

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers located in suburban, high household income communities. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

About Regency Centers

(Get Free Report)

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers. Operating as a fully integrated real estate company, Regency Centers is a qualified real estate investment trust (REIT) that is self-administered, self-managed, and an S&P 500 Index member.

