Avior Wealth Management LLC Has $581,000 Stock Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Corporation $PH

Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $581,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PH. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,023,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,700,795,000 after buying an additional 168,990 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 52.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,443,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,485,042,000 after buying an additional 842,262 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 11.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,009,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,221,323,000 after buying an additional 208,573 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 0.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,594,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $969,124,000 after buying an additional 11,815 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter valued at approximately $933,089,000. 82.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $831.00 price objective (up previously from $709.00) on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $717.00 to $726.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $790.00 to $810.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $809.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 20th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $770.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at Parker-Hannifin

In related news, EVP Joseph R. Leonti sold 4,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.84, for a total transaction of $3,472,635.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 13,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,420,157.52. This represents a 25.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew D. Ross sold 4,361 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.66, for a total value of $3,195,130.26. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 13,120 shares in the company, valued at $9,612,499.20. This represents a 24.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,039 shares of company stock valued at $10,356,566 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PH opened at $753.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $95.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a 1-year low of $488.45 and a 1-year high of $779.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $745.14 and its 200-day moving average is $678.30.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $7.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 17.79%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.77 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 28.400-29.400 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Corporation will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.55%.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

