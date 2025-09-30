Fifth Third Securities Inc. Purchases 15,111 Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF $IQLT

Fifth Third Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 32.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,934 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,111 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $2,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IQLT. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 6,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Sentinel Pension Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors LLC now owns 11,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period.

Shares of IQLT opened at $43.88 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $35.51 and a twelve month high of $44.27. The stock has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.10.

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

