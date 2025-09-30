Community Heritage Financial (OTCMKTS:CMHF) and TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Head to Head Survey

Risk and Volatility

Community Heritage Financial has a beta of 0.29, meaning that its stock price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Community Heritage Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. TrustCo Bank Corp NY pays an annual dividend of $1.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Community Heritage Financial pays out 11.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. TrustCo Bank Corp NY pays out 54.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Profitability

This table compares Community Heritage Financial and TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Community Heritage Financial N/A N/A N/A TrustCo Bank Corp NY 19.84% 7.85% 0.85%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

12.2% of Community Heritage Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.6% of TrustCo Bank Corp NY shares are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of TrustCo Bank Corp NY shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Community Heritage Financial and TrustCo Bank Corp NY”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Community Heritage Financial $57.30 million 1.57 $8.12 million $2.77 11.11 TrustCo Bank Corp NY $178.86 million 3.85 $48.83 million $2.81 13.01

TrustCo Bank Corp NY has higher revenue and earnings than Community Heritage Financial. Community Heritage Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TrustCo Bank Corp NY, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

TrustCo Bank Corp NY beats Community Heritage Financial on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Community Heritage Financial

Community Heritage Financial, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Middletown Valley Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in Frederick and Washington counties in Maryland and Franklin County, Pennsylvania. Its primary deposit products include demand, savings, and time deposits, as well as lending products comprise real estate mortgages, commercial business loans, and instalment loans. The company also offers mortgage financing, new home purchases, refinancing, and construction lending in Middletown, Crofton, and Oakland, Maryland. The company was founded in 1908 and is based in Middletown, Maryland.

About TrustCo Bank Corp NY

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities. In addition, the company serves as the executor of estates and trustee of personal trusts; provides asset and wealth management, estate planning and related advice, and custodial services; and acts as trustee for various types of employee benefit plans, and corporate pension and profit-sharing trusts. It operates through banking offices in Albany, Columbia, Dutchess, Greene, Montgomery, Orange, Putnam, Rensselaer, Rockland, Saratoga, Schenectady, Schoharie, Ulster, Warren, Washington, and Westchester counties of New York; Brevard, Charlotte, Flagler, Hillsborough, Indian River, Lake, Manatee, Martin, Orange, Osceola, Palm Beach, Polk, Sarasota, Seminole, and Volusia counties in Florida; Bennington County in Vermont; Berkshire County in Massachusetts; and Bergen County in New Jersey, as well as automatic teller machines. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Glenville, New York.

