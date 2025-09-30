JLB & Associates Inc. Sells 2,226 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. $HSIC

JLB & Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,226 shares during the quarter. JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $5,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 216.6% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 30,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after buying an additional 21,009 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Henry Schein by 97.2% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 4,348 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Henry Schein by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 52,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,660,000 after acquiring an additional 13,431 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 499.3% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282 shares in the last quarter. 96.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HSIC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Leerink Partners set a $75.00 price target on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Monday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen lowered Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 7th. Baird R W cut Henry Schein from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price (down previously from $82.00) on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target (down previously from $80.00) on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.67.

Henry Schein Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of Henry Schein stock opened at $66.05 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.11. The stock has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.56 and a 12 month high of $82.49.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.09). Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Henry Schein has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.800-4.940 EPS. Research analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

Henry Schein Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

