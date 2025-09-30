Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC Has $244,000 Stock Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. $ROP

Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROP – Free Report) by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ROP. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 235.1% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 213,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,615,000 after acquiring an additional 7,255 shares during the period. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 5.9% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 24,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.0% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ROP shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $668.00 to $687.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $561.00 to $577.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $675.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $695.00 to $703.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $626.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $636.36.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ROP opened at $500.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $527.70 and a 200-day moving average of $551.79. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $492.25 and a one year high of $595.17. The company has a market cap of $53.91 billion, a PE ratio of 35.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Roper Technologies (NASDAQ:ROP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.83 by $0.04. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 20.62% and a return on equity of 10.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Roper Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 19.900-20.050 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 5.080-5.120 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 19.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be given a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.19%.

Insider Transactions at Roper Technologies

In other news, VP John K. Stipancich sold 1,500 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.17, for a total value of $846,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 38,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,964,266.44. This trade represents a 3.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 352 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.25, for a total transaction of $195,800.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 20,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,408,687.50. The trade was a 1.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Stories

