Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF $RSP Shares Sold by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust reduced its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,547 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $10,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Battery Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Battery Global Advisors LLC now owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 3,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Ehrlich Financial Group lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Ehrlich Financial Group now owns 4,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 7,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of RSP opened at $189.20 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.75. The company has a market capitalization of $75.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $150.35 and a 52-week high of $190.54.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

