K2 Financial Inc. Purchases Shares of 6,900 SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust $GLDM

K2 Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GLDM. Northwest Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 20.2% during the first quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 32,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 4,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust stock opened at $75.82 on Tuesday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 12-month low of $50.67 and a 12-month high of $75.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.03 and its 200-day moving average is $66.16.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Profile

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

