Greenleaf Trust Trims Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF $IEMG

Greenleaf Trust trimmed its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 925,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,445 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Greenleaf Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Greenleaf Trust owned about 0.06% of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $55,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000.

NYSEARCA IEMG opened at $65.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.83 and its 200 day moving average is $58.61. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $47.29 and a twelve month high of $66.44.

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

