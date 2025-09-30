FMB Wealth Management Takes Position in Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF $AVSD

FMB Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000. FMB Wealth Management owned about 0.20% of Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AVSD. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Austin Asset Management Co Inc bought a new position in shares of Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $282,000.

Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA AVSD opened at $71.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $199.33 million, a P/E ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 1.04. Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF has a one year low of $53.36 and a one year high of $71.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.88.

About Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF

The Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF (AVSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside of the US. Holdings are screened for multiple ESG metrics and selected based on fundamental criteria AVSD was launched on Mar 15, 2022 and is managed by American Century Investments.

