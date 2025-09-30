4,756 Shares in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF $RWR Purchased by Lockerman Financial Group Inc.

Lockerman Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 47.2% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 81.2% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 1,315.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 22.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the first quarter worth about $46,000.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Stock Down 0.0%

RWR opened at $99.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.49 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.10. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $83.14 and a twelve month high of $109.48.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Profile

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

