iShares MSCI EAFE ETF $EFA Stake Boosted by HCR Wealth Advisors

HCR Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $499,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. MKD Wealth Coaches LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. MKD Wealth Coaches LLC now owns 6,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC now owns 12,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC now owns 15,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,428,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,956,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Bank Wealth Management grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management now owns 18,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EFA stock opened at $92.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.60. The stock has a market cap of $67.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.86. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $72.14 and a one year high of $93.77.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

