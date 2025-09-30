BFI Infinity Ltd. Buys 128,650 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF $SPMO

BFI Infinity Ltd. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Free Report) by 1,350.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,176 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,650 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF makes up approximately 12.9% of BFI Infinity Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. BFI Infinity Ltd. owned about 0.15% of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF worth $15,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 41.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,014,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770,226 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 64.3% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,579,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,187,000 after buying an additional 1,400,512 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 35.4% in the first quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,683,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,747,000 after buying an additional 440,005 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 201.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,313,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,510,000 after buying an additional 878,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 1,240,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,771,000 after buying an additional 23,474 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Price Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF stock opened at $120.71 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $78.25 and a 1-year high of $122.30. The company has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a PE ratio of 29.51 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $117.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.74.

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (SPMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Momentum (US Dollar) index. The fund tracks an index of 100 S&P 500 components with the strongest volatility-adjusted momentum. SPMO was launched on Oct 9, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.