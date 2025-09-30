iShares Russell 2000 ETF $IWM Shares Sold by HCR Wealth Advisors

HCR Wealth Advisors trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWM. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWM opened at $241.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $231.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.93. The stock has a market cap of $69.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $171.73 and a 1-year high of $247.18.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.