Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF $GSLC Stake Lessened by Dopkins Wealth Management LLC

Dopkins Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 667 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF makes up 0.9% of Dopkins Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $2,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 55.1% in the second quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 298,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,290,000 after purchasing an additional 106,163 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,071,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,010,000 after purchasing an additional 61,537 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $201,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 852,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,442,000 after acquiring an additional 32,782 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA GSLC opened at $130.03 on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $94.88 and a 1-year high of $130.99. The company has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.25.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

