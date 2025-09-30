Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF $DFAS Shares Sold by Dopkins Wealth Management LLC

Dopkins Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,521 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Dopkins Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $2,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,974,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,483,000 after purchasing an additional 453,209 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,658,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,871,000 after purchasing an additional 87,766 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,462,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,150,000 after purchasing an additional 60,210 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,447,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,213,000 after purchasing an additional 113,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,822,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,913,000 after purchasing an additional 101,736 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Trading Down 0.3%

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF stock opened at $68.31 on Tuesday. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $51.45 and a 12 month high of $71.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.02. The firm has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.97.

About Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

