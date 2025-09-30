Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF $GSLC Shares Sold by XML Financial LLC

XML Financial LLC reduced its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,271 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of XML Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. XML Financial LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $12,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 55.1% in the second quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 298,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,290,000 after purchasing an additional 106,163 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,071,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,010,000 after purchasing an additional 61,537 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 852,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,442,000 after buying an additional 32,782 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $130.03 on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $94.88 and a one year high of $130.99. The company has a market cap of $14.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $126.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.25.

About Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

