XML Financial LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF $EFA

XML Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MKD Wealth Coaches LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. MKD Wealth Coaches LLC now owns 6,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC now owns 12,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Wolff Financial Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC now owns 15,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,428,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,956,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Bank Wealth Management raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management now owns 18,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

EFA opened at $92.99 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $72.14 and a 1-year high of $93.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.60.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.