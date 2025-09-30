HCR Wealth Advisors Reduces Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company $SHW

HCR Wealth Advisors lowered its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,737 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 583.3% during the first quarter. Synergy Investment Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 77.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.82, for a total transaction of $224,611.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 17,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,609,992.04. This represents a 3.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO James P. Lang sold 860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.35, for a total value of $301,301.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 377 shares in the company, valued at $132,081.95. This represents a 69.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SHW shares. Bank of America raised Sherwin-Williams from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $296.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $385.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $390.00 to $378.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $405.00 to $391.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $387.27.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SHW opened at $342.61 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $354.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $348.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.42 billion, a PE ratio of 33.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $308.84 and a 12 month high of $400.42.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.76 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $6.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 66.91%. The business’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.70 EPS. Sherwin-Williams has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.200-11.500 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 earnings per share for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 31.35%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

Featured Articles

