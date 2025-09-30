G&S Capital LLC Grows Holdings in Danaher Corporation $DHR

G&S Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,132 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Danaher by 396.0% during the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 124 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC grew its position in Danaher by 116.9% during the 1st quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 141 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Dunhill Financial LLC grew its position in Danaher by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 165 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in Danaher during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. 79.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Danaher news, Director Teri List sold 2,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.06, for a total transaction of $586,324.68. Following the sale, the director owned 20,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,379,706.06. This trade represents a 11.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on DHR shares. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $225.00 target price (up previously from $215.00) on shares of Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Danaher from $230.00 to $226.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.91.

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $185.87 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $199.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.30. Danaher Corporation has a twelve month low of $171.00 and a twelve month high of $279.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.09 billion, a PE ratio of 39.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.75.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.16. Danaher had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Danaher has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.700-7.800 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 26th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.23%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

