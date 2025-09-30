G&S Capital LLC Decreases Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc $JCI

G&S Capital LLC cut its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 657 shares during the period. Johnson Controls International comprises approximately 1.2% of G&S Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $3,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JCI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,444,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,483,104,000 after acquiring an additional 288,576 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 7,378,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,078,000 after acquiring an additional 178,169 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 6,354,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,024,000 after purchasing an additional 185,476 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 22.2% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 4,731,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,412,000 after purchasing an additional 860,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 6.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,178,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,631,000 after purchasing an additional 198,817 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 5,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.73, for a total value of $625,604.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 25,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,643,778.65. The trade was a 19.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Nathan D. Manning sold 1,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total value of $149,395.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 139,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,651,562.54. This trade represents a 1.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,761 shares of company stock valued at $922,447. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

JCI opened at $108.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $106.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $70.75 billion, a PE ratio of 32.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.31. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $68.03 and a 1 year high of $112.63.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 9.53%. Johnson Controls International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.650-3.680 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.140-1.170 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, June 13th that allows the company to repurchase $9.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 13.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Johnson Controls International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is presently 47.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JCI. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Johnson Controls International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.28.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

