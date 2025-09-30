Parkside Investments LLC Sells 69,593 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF $JPST

Parkside Investments LLC decreased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 297,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,593 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Parkside Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $15,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 158.2% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 24,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 14,838 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,588,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,938,000 after purchasing an additional 506,315 shares in the last quarter. Stone Summit Wealth LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 32.9% in the first quarter. Stone Summit Wealth LLC now owns 43,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 10,713 shares in the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 135,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,862,000 after acquiring an additional 11,570 shares during the period. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 674,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,184,000 after acquiring an additional 179,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPST opened at $50.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.65 and a 200-day moving average of $50.57. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a one year low of $50.30 and a one year high of $50.75. The company has a market cap of $32.40 billion, a PE ratio of 110.30 and a beta of 0.03.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

