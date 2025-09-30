Lockerman Financial Group Inc. Buys Shares of 10,600 Intel Corporation $INTC

Lockerman Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,600 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Westbourne Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 319.4% in the 1st quarter. Westbourne Investments Inc. now owns 71,425 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 54,395 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 9,467,128 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $212,064,000 after purchasing an additional 454,234 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 1,066,599 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $23,892,000 after purchasing an additional 72,065 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 43,742 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 14,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ariose Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on INTC shares. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $29.00 target price (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, September 19th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, September 19th. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, September 19th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-four have given a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intel currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $26.19.

Intel Price Performance

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $34.48 on Tuesday. Intel Corporation has a 12 month low of $17.67 and a 12 month high of $36.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.47. The firm has a market cap of $150.92 billion, a PE ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The chip maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.11). Intel had a negative return on equity of 3.78% and a negative net margin of 38.64%.The company had revenue of $12.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Intel has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.000-0.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

