Lockerman Financial Group Inc. Grows Position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF $RWL

Lockerman Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,556 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 154.2% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 125,500.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF stock opened at $110.42 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a 12-month low of $86.97 and a 12-month high of $110.60. The company has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $107.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.39.

About Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.