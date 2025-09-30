FMB Wealth Management Purchases 8,133 Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF $AVEM

FMB Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,949 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,133 shares during the quarter. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for about 0.7% of FMB Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. FMB Wealth Management’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,030,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,401,000 after purchasing an additional 115,249 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 15.4% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,391,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,887,000 after acquiring an additional 319,437 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,295,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,105,000 after acquiring an additional 100,298 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,930,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,142,000 after acquiring an additional 152,942 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,471,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,547,000 after acquiring an additional 133,886 shares during the period.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $74.77 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.97 and its 200 day moving average is $66.57. The firm has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.80. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $52.52 and a one year high of $75.91.

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

