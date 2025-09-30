Parkside Investments LLC Purchases 787 Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF $KRE

Parkside Investments LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 118,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Parkside Investments LLC owned about 0.21% of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF worth $7,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the first quarter valued at $57,000.

Get SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF stock opened at $63.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.09. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 12 month low of $47.06 and a 12 month high of $70.25.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.