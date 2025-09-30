Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF $DFIC Stock Position Increased by FMB Wealth Management

FMB Wealth Management raised its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 202,707 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,686 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for approximately 3.0% of FMB Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. FMB Wealth Management’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $6,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evensky & Katz LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 6,319,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,496,000 after buying an additional 188,462 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,171,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,605,000 after buying an additional 295,446 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 89.7% during the first quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 4,730,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,362,000 after buying an additional 2,237,243 shares during the period. JMG Financial Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 17.1% during the first quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 4,102,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,929,000 after buying an additional 598,527 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 3,887,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,946,000 after buying an additional 80,682 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFIC opened at $32.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.33. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $31.97.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

