K2 Financial Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF $DUHP

K2 Financial Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 15.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,632 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,245 shares during the period. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF accounts for 1.4% of K2 Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. K2 Financial Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF were worth $1,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc. raised its position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc. now owns 10,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 27,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 131,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,343,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter.

Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF stock opened at $37.52 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.82. The firm has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.98. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 12 month low of $28.68 and a 12 month high of $37.96.

Profile

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

