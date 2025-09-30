Eliza (elizawakesup) (ELIZA) Price Hits $0.0012 on Major Exchanges

Eliza (elizawakesup) (ELIZA) traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 30th. Over the last seven days, Eliza (elizawakesup) has traded down 16.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Eliza (elizawakesup) token can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Eliza (elizawakesup) has a market cap of $1.09 million and approximately $230.07 thousand worth of Eliza (elizawakesup) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112,850.60 or 0.99875592 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112,756.15 or 0.98960935 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $377.68 or 0.00334259 BTC.

About Eliza (elizawakesup)

Eliza (elizawakesup)’s total supply is 999,958,422 tokens and its circulating supply is 915,289,400 tokens. The official website for Eliza (elizawakesup) is www.elizawakesup.ai. Eliza (elizawakesup)’s official Twitter account is @elizawakesup.

Eliza (elizawakesup) Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Eliza (elizawakesup) (ELIZA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. Eliza (elizawakesup) has a current supply of 999,958,422.395205. The last known price of Eliza (elizawakesup) is 0.00120052 USD and is down -7.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 85 active market(s) with $198,165.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elizawakesup.ai/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eliza (elizawakesup) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Eliza (elizawakesup) should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Eliza (elizawakesup) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

