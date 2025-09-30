TerraClassicUSD Price Reaches $0.0109 (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 30th. Over the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar. TerraClassicUSD has a total market cap of $60.35 million and approximately $4.04 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be purchased for about $0.0109 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000170 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.47 or 0.00026086 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000189 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00002346 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00003687 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00003586 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000180 BTC.
- Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000494 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000283 BTC.
- Akash Network (AKT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00000893 BTC.
TerraClassicUSD Coin Profile
TerraClassicUSD (USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 6,091,490,398 coins and its circulating supply is 5,554,306,306 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is www.terra-classic.money.
Buying and Selling TerraClassicUSD
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraClassicUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TerraClassicUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for TerraClassicUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TerraClassicUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.