DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $199.02 Million (DOG)

DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON (DOG) traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 30th. In the last week, DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON has traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON has a market cap of $199.02 million and approximately $7.59 million worth of DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON Token Profile

DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON’s launch date was April 21st, 2024. DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON is doggotothemoon.io. DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON’s official Twitter account is @dogofbitcoin.

Buying and Selling DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON

According to CryptoCompare, “Dog (Bitcoin) (DOG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Runes platform. Dog (Bitcoin) has a current supply of 100,000,000,000. The last known price of Dog (Bitcoin) is 0.00201605 USD and is up 4.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 76 active market(s) with $7,794,872.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://doggotothemoon.io.”

