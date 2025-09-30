crvUSD (CRVUSD) Trading Up 0% This Week

crvUSD (CRVUSD) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 30th. crvUSD has a market capitalization of $130.47 million and $31.75 million worth of crvUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One crvUSD token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00000885 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, crvUSD has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get crvUSD alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112,850.60 or 0.99875592 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $112,756.15 or 0.98960935 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $377.68 or 0.00334259 BTC.

crvUSD Profile

crvUSD was first traded on May 14th, 2023. crvUSD’s total supply is 130,514,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 130,514,273 tokens. crvUSD’s official Twitter account is @curvefinance. crvUSD’s official website is www.curve.finance.

crvUSD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “crvUSD (CRVUSD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. crvUSD has a current supply of 130,524,721.51923837. The last known price of crvUSD is 0.99960922 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 165 active market(s) with $28,695,925.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.curve.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as crvUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade crvUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase crvUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for crvUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for crvUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.