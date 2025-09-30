Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 2,995 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF $VTV

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,008 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,995 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 4.6% of Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $9,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 42,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,215,000 after buying an additional 3,109 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 253.5% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 4,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 3,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 116,380.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 5,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 5,819 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $185.76 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $181.82 and its 200 day moving average is $174.57. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $150.43 and a one year high of $187.19. The firm has a market cap of $145.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

