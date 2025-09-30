Becton, Dickinson and Company $BDX Shares Purchased by Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,408 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the first quarter worth $27,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 341.4% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 128 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Performance

NYSE:BDX opened at $183.85 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $163.33 and a twelve month high of $251.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.07, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.27.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $5.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 7.51%.The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.50 earnings per share. Becton, Dickinson and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.300-14.450 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 8th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is 74.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BDX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $200.00 price target (up previously from $185.00) on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $261.00 to $241.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $213.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,185 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.29, for a total value of $213,643.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 4,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $881,077.23. This trade represents a 19.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 917 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.50, for a total transaction of $171,937.50. Following the sale, the director owned 22,226 shares in the company, valued at $4,167,375. This represents a 3.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,023 shares of company stock valued at $562,036. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

