JLB & Associates Inc. Has $21.93 Million Position in The Progressive Corporation $PGR

JLB & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 5.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 82,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,482 shares during the period. Progressive comprises approximately 3.1% of JLB & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $21,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Presper Financial Architects LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progressive during the second quarter worth approximately $319,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Progressive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $463,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Progressive by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 100,899 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,926,000 after purchasing an additional 7,436 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its stake in Progressive by 115.1% in the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 16,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,417,000 after purchasing an additional 8,858 shares during the period. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Progressive in the 2nd quarter valued at $306,000. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Progressive alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Progressive from $267.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Progressive from $287.00 to $281.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Progressive from $309.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Progressive from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $279.75.

Insider Activity at Progressive

In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 30,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.06, for a total transaction of $7,543,953.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 476,286 shares in the company, valued at $117,194,933.16. This represents a 6.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 6,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.22, for a total transaction of $1,555,052.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 15,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,679,806.24. The trade was a 29.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,045 shares of company stock worth $31,997,390 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of PGR stock opened at $244.07 on Tuesday. The Progressive Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $228.54 and a fifty-two week high of $292.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $245.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $261.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $143.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.32.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $20.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.39 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 12.66%.Progressive’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Progressive Corporation will post 14.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 2nd. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.25%.

Progressive Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.