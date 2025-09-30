Vaulta Hits One Day Trading Volume of $41.32 Million (A)

Vaulta (A) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 30th. Vaulta has a market capitalization of $618.18 million and approximately $41.32 million worth of Vaulta was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Vaulta has traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar. One Vaulta coin can currently be purchased for about $0.40 or 0.00000350 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Vaulta alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $112,850.60 or 0.99875592 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112,756.15 or 0.98960935 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $377.68 or 0.00334259 BTC.

Vaulta Coin Profile

Vaulta’s launch date was May 11th, 2025. Vaulta’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,562,570,047 coins. Vaulta’s official Twitter account is @vaulta_. Vaulta’s official website is www.vaulta.com. The official message board for Vaulta is www.vaulta.com/resources. The Reddit community for Vaulta is https://reddit.com/r/vaulta and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Vaulta Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vaulta (A) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025. Vaulta has a current supply of 2,100,000,000 with 1,594,032,866.3259 in circulation. The last known price of Vaulta is 0.39849642 USD and is down -2.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 177 active market(s) with $40,213,468.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.vaulta.com.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vaulta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vaulta should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vaulta using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vaulta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vaulta and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.