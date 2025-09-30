Quadrise (LON:QED) Issues Earnings Results

Quadrise (LON:QED – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported GBX (0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Quadrise Stock Down 2.1%

QED stock opened at GBX 3.67 on Tuesday. Quadrise has a twelve month low of GBX 1.30 and a twelve month high of GBX 8. The company has a market cap of £73.69 million, a P/E ratio of -2,160.59 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3.46 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3.97.

Get Quadrise alerts:

Insider Activity at Quadrise

In related news, insider Jason Miles sold 1,013,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4, for a total value of £40,521.96. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Quadrise in a research note on Tuesday.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Quadrise

About Quadrise

(Get Free Report)

Quadrise is a global innovator and licensor of the disruptive heavy oil and synthetic biofuel technology that produces its proprietary MSAR® and bioMSAR™ fuels. Quadrise employs a team of energy and fuel experts with extensive experience in commercial emulsion fuels, downstream, marine and power utility applications at a global level.

Quadrise’s shares have been listed on the London Stock Exchange’s AIM market since 2006 (AIM: QED).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Quadrise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quadrise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.