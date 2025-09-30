Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF $GSY Shares Sold by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Free Report) by 12.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 377,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,868 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $18,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 186.2% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 1,422.4% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 2,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the first quarter worth $200,000.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Stock Up 0.0%

GSY opened at $50.22 on Tuesday. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 12-month low of $49.98 and a 12-month high of $50.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.16.

About Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF

The Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to outperform the Barclays Capital 1-3 Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index by investing in a diverse portfolio of investment-grade securities. GSY was launched on Feb 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

