K2 Financial Inc. Reduces Stake in SEI Enhanced Low Volatility U.S. Large Cap ETF $SELV

K2 Financial Inc. lessened its position in shares of SEI Enhanced Low Volatility U.S. Large Cap ETF (BATS:SELV – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,030 shares during the quarter. K2 Financial Inc.’s holdings in SEI Enhanced Low Volatility U.S. Large Cap ETF were worth $676,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in SEI Enhanced Low Volatility U.S. Large Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SEI Enhanced Low Volatility U.S. Large Cap ETF by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SEI Enhanced Low Volatility U.S. Large Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $409,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SEI Enhanced Low Volatility U.S. Large Cap ETF by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 2,783 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS SELV opened at $31.78 on Tuesday. SEI Enhanced Low Volatility U.S. Large Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $27.42 and a 12-month high of $31.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.32 and a 200 day moving average of $30.71.

SEI Enhanced Low Volatility U.S. Large Cap ETF Dividend Announcement

About SEI Enhanced Low Volatility U.S. Large Cap ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.1483 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 7th. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%.

The SEI Large Cap Low Volatility Factor ETF (SELV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of large-cap US companies, seeking to achieve low volatility. Selection is based on a factor scoring model, a risk model and an optimization process.

