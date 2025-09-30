Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 278 Shares of Carrier Global Corporation $CARR

Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 278 shares during the quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CARR opened at $59.05 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.71. Carrier Global Corporation has a 52-week low of $54.22 and a 52-week high of $83.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $50.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.25.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 17.83%. Carrier Global has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.000-3.100 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Corporation will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CARR. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Carrier Global from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Barclays reduced their target price on Carrier Global from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on Carrier Global from $87.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Carrier Global from $88.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Melius began coverage on Carrier Global in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.72.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

