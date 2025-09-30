Greenleaf Trust Reduces Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF $IWM

Greenleaf Trust trimmed its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,257 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $6,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IWM. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 28,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,062,000 after purchasing an additional 4,381 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,426,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 80,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,971,000 after buying an additional 4,939 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 2,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

IWM stock opened at $241.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $171.73 and a one year high of $247.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $231.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $213.93.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

