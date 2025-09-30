Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $207,000 in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF $IVOO

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 7.5% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 15,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 63,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,640,000 after purchasing an additional 4,999 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 35,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,745,000 after purchasing an additional 7,075 shares during the last quarter. First American Bank raised its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. First American Bank now owns 35,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,692,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Legacy Solutions LLC now owns 38,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Stock Down 0.2%

IVOO opened at $110.29 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a 52 week low of $84.85 and a 52 week high of $115.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 1.13.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (IVOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies. IVOO was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

