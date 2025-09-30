GC Wealth Management RIA LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. $KMI

GC Wealth Management RIA LLC lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,633 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 2,447 shares during the period. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KMI. Sierra Ocean LLC increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 927.1% in the 1st quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 873 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 669.2% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 116.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 2,913.5% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,115 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on KMI. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Friday, September 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Kinder Morgan from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Wolfe Research upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 25th. TD Cowen began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Kinder Morgan from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinder Morgan

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 6,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $166,482.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 225,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,098,436. The trade was a 2.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dax Sanders sold 30,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total transaction of $814,935.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 292,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,898,600. The trade was a 9.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,008 shares of company stock valued at $3,553,982 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.73% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

KMI opened at $28.34 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $62.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.45. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.65 and a 12-month high of $31.48.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Kinder Morgan has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.270-1.270 EPS. Research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.2925 per share. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 31st. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.90%.

About Kinder Morgan

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.