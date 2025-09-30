JLB & Associates Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. $MTD

JLB & Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,514 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $1,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MTD. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 29.4% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 489 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 13.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,488 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,929,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,202 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 7.1% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 34,610 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $40,871,000 after buying an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MTD shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,210.00 to $1,230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Bank of America increased their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,260.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,280.00 to $1,275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,325.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,325.56.

In related news, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 1,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,300.90, for a total value of $1,381,555.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $368,154.70. This represents a 78.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gerry Keller sold 165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,308.64, for a total value of $215,925.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 94 shares in the company, valued at $123,012.16. This trade represents a 63.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,827 shares of company stock valued at $2,371,208. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

MTD opened at $1,191.70 on Tuesday. Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $946.69 and a 1 year high of $1,521.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,269.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,184.36. The company has a market cap of $24.55 billion, a PE ratio of 30.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.37.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.58 by $0.51. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 21.46% and a negative return on equity of 476.07%. The firm had revenue of $983.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $957.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.65 earnings per share. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Mettler-Toledo International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 42.100-42.600 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 10.550-10.750 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. will post 42.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

