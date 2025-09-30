Park Place Capital Corp Boosts Position in Aptus Defined Risk ETF $DRSK

Park Place Capital Corp boosted its stake in Aptus Defined Risk ETF (BATS:DRSK – Free Report) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 567,477 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,905 shares during the quarter. Aptus Defined Risk ETF comprises approximately 3.7% of Park Place Capital Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Park Place Capital Corp owned approximately 1.29% of Aptus Defined Risk ETF worth $16,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aptus Defined Risk ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,455,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,514,000 after buying an additional 205,712 shares during the last quarter.

Get Aptus Defined Risk ETF alerts:

Aptus Defined Risk ETF Stock Performance

Aptus Defined Risk ETF stock opened at $28.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 0.37. Aptus Defined Risk ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.43 and a fifty-two week high of $29.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.16.

About Aptus Defined Risk ETF

The Aptus Defined Risk ETF (DRSK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively-managed fund that combines US corporate bond exposure with an overlay of call options on US large-cap stocks. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation. DRSK was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Aptus.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptus Defined Risk ETF (BATS:DRSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptus Defined Risk ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptus Defined Risk ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.