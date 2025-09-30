GC Wealth Management RIA LLC Raises Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company $SHW

GC Wealth Management RIA LLC increased its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 120.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,345 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the period. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,657,536 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,023,126,000 after buying an additional 1,505,341 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter worth $265,510,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 601.0% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 839,756 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $288,339,000 after acquiring an additional 719,965 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 223.1% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 615,375 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $214,883,000 after acquiring an additional 424,930 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 367.9% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 537,216 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $187,590,000 after purchasing an additional 422,410 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $400.00 to $385.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $395.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $420.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $390.00 to $378.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $387.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sherwin-Williams news, CAO James P. Lang sold 860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.35, for a total value of $301,301.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,081.95. The trade was a 69.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Justin T. Binns sold 609 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.82, for a total value of $224,611.38. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 17,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,609,992.04. This represents a 3.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SHW opened at $342.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $354.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $348.47. The stock has a market cap of $85.42 billion, a PE ratio of 33.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.18. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $308.84 and a one year high of $400.42.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.76 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $6.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.31 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 66.91%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.70 earnings per share. Sherwin-Williams has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.200-11.500 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 31.35%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

