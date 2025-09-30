Mattern Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF $IYM

Mattern Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Lakeshore Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $280,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the 1st quarter worth $252,000.

IYM stock opened at $147.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $575.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $146.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.91. iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF has a 12-month low of $115.07 and a 12-month high of $153.55.

The iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (IYM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a broad, market-cap-weighted index of US basic materials companies that includes raw materials such as metals, chemicals and forestry products. IYM was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

