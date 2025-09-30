Modiv Industrial (NYSE:MDV) vs. Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Head to Head Analysis

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Get Free Report) and Modiv Industrial (NYSE:MDV – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Office Properties Income Trust and Modiv Industrial”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Office Properties Income Trust $501.98 million 0.06 -$136.11 million ($4.90) -0.08 Modiv Industrial $46.76 million 3.20 $6.02 million ($0.44) -33.43

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Modiv Industrial has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Office Properties Income Trust. Modiv Industrial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Office Properties Income Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

64.4% of Office Properties Income Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.2% of Modiv Industrial shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Office Properties Income Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of Modiv Industrial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Office Properties Income Trust has a beta of 1.61, meaning that its stock price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Modiv Industrial has a beta of -0.31, meaning that its stock price is 131% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Office Properties Income Trust and Modiv Industrial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Office Properties Income Trust -62.99% -25.56% -8.02% Modiv Industrial -0.48% -0.11% -0.04%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Office Properties Income Trust and Modiv Industrial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Office Properties Income Trust 0 0 0 0 0.00 Modiv Industrial 0 0 0 1 4.00

Modiv Industrial has a consensus price target of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 22.37%. Given Modiv Industrial’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Modiv Industrial is more favorable than Office Properties Income Trust.

Summary

Modiv Industrial beats Office Properties Income Trust on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Office Properties Income Trust

Office Properties Income Trust is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, and leases office buildings to single tenants and multi-tenant buildings. The company was founded on February 17, 2009 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

About Modiv Industrial

Modiv Industrial, Inc. is an internally managed REIT that is focused on single-tenant net-lease industrial manufacturing real estate. The Company actively acquires critical industrial manufacturing properties with long-term leases to tenants that fuel the national economy and strengthen the nation's supply chains.

